Reds' Robert Stephenson: Allows nine hits in loss
Stephenson fell to 0-2 on the season after allowing four runs on nine hits and three walks in five innings Wednesday against the Brewers, striking out four.
It certainly wasn't a good game for Stephenson, but by some measures it could be considered his best, as he lasted just four and 1.2 innings in his first two starts of the season. Wednesday's start also marked the first time he struck out more batters than he walked this year. Still, it's hard to feel very positive about an outing in which the 25-year-old had a WHIP of 2.40. Assuming he's still in the rotation, his next chance to impress is expected to come next Wednesday against the Brewers.
