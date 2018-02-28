Stephenson allowed three runs on two homers in Monday's spring training debut. Both homers came against his fastball, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Stephenson's fastball was a big problem last season - he was 17.1 runs below average last season on that pitch. In a partial defense of Monday's outing, he had previously eschewed live batting practice because of a stiff neck, so he was a step behind other Reds pitchers.