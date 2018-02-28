Reds' Robert Stephenson: Allows two homers in spring debut
Stephenson allowed three runs on two homers in Monday's spring training debut. Both homers came against his fastball, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Stephenson's fastball was a big problem last season - he was 17.1 runs below average last season on that pitch. In a partial defense of Monday's outing, he had previously eschewed live batting practice because of a stiff neck, so he was a step behind other Reds pitchers.
