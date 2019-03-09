Reds' Robert Stephenson: Another BP session Sunday
Stephenson (shoulder) will be required to throw another live batting practice session Sunday before taking the next step of getting into a game, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Stephenson had a previous batting practice session Thursday, but he's definitely behind schedule in his attempt to be ready for Opening Day. Because he's out of options, it's pretty likely that the Reds could begin the season by putting him on the IL and having him go on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville to begin the season.
More News
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Cleared for live BP•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: No game action yet•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Still behind in workouts•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Right shoulder inflammation•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Currently outside of rotation•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Not on current road trip•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...