Stephenson (shoulder) will be required to throw another live batting practice session Sunday before taking the next step of getting into a game, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson had a previous batting practice session Thursday, but he's definitely behind schedule in his attempt to be ready for Opening Day. Because he's out of options, it's pretty likely that the Reds could begin the season by putting him on the IL and having him go on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville to begin the season.