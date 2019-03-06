Reds' Robert Stephenson: Cleared for live BP
Stephenson (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Stephenson has been behind his teammates for most of spring due to a shoulder injury. The Reds have been encouraged by his recent progress, and if everything goes as planned during Thursday's session, the right-hander's next step could be pitching in a game.
