Stephenson will compete for the final spot in the Reds' rotation this spring, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

With Anthony DeSclafani, Homer Bailey and Brandon Finnegan entering spring at full strength following injury-plagued seasons and Luis Castillo reprising his role atop the team's rotation, it appears the Reds only have one starting spot to fill this spring. Along with Stephenson, the likes of Sal Romano, Amir Garrett, Tyler Mahle, Michael Lorenzen and Jackson Stephens should also get a look during camp. The 24-year-old appears to be one of the favorites to win the role after compiling a 4.68 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 84.2 innings last season, which included a 5-2 record and 2.74 ERA across his final eight starts.