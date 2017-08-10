Stephenson (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day DL prior to Sunday's game against the Brewers, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Stephenson suffered a right shoulder contusion during his previous start against the Pirates on August 2, and was placed on the DL just a few days later. Although he's eligible for reinstatement Sunday, the club may choose to give him a little more time to recover and grant Sal Romano another opportunity on the mound. More importantly, Stephenson's arm feels fine and he should return to the field in the immediate future.