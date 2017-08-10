Reds' Robert Stephenson: Could return for Sunday start
Stephenson (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day DL prior to Sunday's game against the Brewers, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Stephenson suffered a right shoulder contusion during his previous start against the Pirates on August 2, and was placed on the DL just a few days later. Although he's eligible for reinstatement Sunday, the club may choose to give him a little more time to recover and grant Sal Romano another opportunity on the mound. More importantly, Stephenson's arm feels fine and he should return to the field in the immediate future.
More News
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Ticketed for DL with shoulder issue•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Strong effort in no-decision Wednesday•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Walks seven Marlins in loss•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Hit hard in return to majors•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Recalled ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Will start Saturday•
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...