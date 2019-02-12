Stephenson is not expected to open the season in Cincinnati's starting rotation, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Manager David Bell suggested the team's Opening Day rotation will be comprised of Luis Castillo, Alex Wood, Sonny Gray, Tanner Roark and Anthony DeSclafani, leaving Stephenson to fill a long-relief/swingman role for the big club if he wants to open the season in the majors. The soon-to-be 26-year-old posted a 2.87 ERA and 10.8 K/9 across 20 starts with Triple-A Louisville in 2018, but he struggled across four appearances (three starts) for the big club, posting a 9.26 ERA, 2.49 WHIP and 11:12 K:BB in 11.2 innings.