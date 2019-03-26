The Reds informed Stephenson on Tuesday that he would be included on the Opening Day roster, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Stephenson closed spring training out on a rough note Monday against the Braves by giving up two runs over two innings, but he turned in a clean slate over his prior two appearances in Cactus League play. That ultimately proved to be enough for Stephenson to secure the final available bullpen spot over Matt Wisler, who was reassigned to the minors. Expect Stephenson to work in lower-leverage spots in long relief for as long as he remains on the 25-man roster.