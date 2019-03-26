Reds' Robert Stephenson: Earns place on roster
The Reds informed Stephenson on Tuesday that he would be included on the Opening Day roster, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Stephenson closed spring training out on a rough note Monday against the Braves by giving up two runs over two innings, but he turned in a clean slate over his prior two appearances in Cactus League play. That ultimately proved to be enough for Stephenson to secure the final available bullpen spot over Matt Wisler, who was reassigned to the minors. Expect Stephenson to work in lower-leverage spots in long relief for as long as he remains on the 25-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...