Stephenson didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Cleveland, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks over 1.2 innings while striking out two.

The right-hander threw only 26 of 57 pitches before getting yanked from the game. Stephenson has now walked nine batters in 5.2 innings since re-joining the Reds, and while he's scheduled to take the mound again next Wednesday in Milwaukee, he'll need to drastically improve his control if he wants to keep his spot in the rotation for the remainder of the season.