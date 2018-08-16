Reds' Robert Stephenson: Exhibits poor control again
Stephenson didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Cleveland, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks over 1.2 innings while striking out two.
The right-hander threw only 26 of 57 pitches before getting yanked from the game. Stephenson has now walked nine batters in 5.2 innings since re-joining the Reds, and while he's scheduled to take the mound again next Wednesday in Milwaukee, he'll need to drastically improve his control if he wants to keep his spot in the rotation for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Walks five in return to majors•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Expected to stick in rotation•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Called up for Wednesday's start•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Will start Wednesday•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: On impressive run at Triple-A•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Optioned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...