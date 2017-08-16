Stephenson will take the mound against Atlanta on Saturday, barring a relief appearance during Wednesday's game versus the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson was recently reinstated from the 10-day DL (shoulder) this past Sunday, and appears to be headed toward a return to the starting rotation, for one start at the very least. The right-hander came out of the bullpen during Sunday's game against Milwaukee, tossing two scoreless innings with a trio of strikeouts. His last start came Aug. 2 versus the Pirates, in which Stephenson tossed his best outing of the season -- allowing just one earned run while striking out four in 5.2 innings.