Interim manager Jim Riggleman said that Stephenson will be in the Reds' rotation moving forward and is not just making a spot start Wednesday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It sounds like Cincinnati is moving back to a six-man rotation, with Stephenson taking over for Tyler Mahle, who was recently demoted to Triple-A Louisville. Stephenson will be making his first appearance of the season with the major-league team Wednesday, starting opposite Jacob deGrom. A former top prospect, Stephenson has failed to come close to living up to the hype so far, but his recent run with Louisville (68:22 K:BB in his last 56 innings) offers a glimmer of hope that he may still make it as a back-end starter.