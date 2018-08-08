Reds' Robert Stephenson: Expected to stick in rotation
Interim manager Jim Riggleman said that Stephenson will be in the Reds' rotation moving forward and is not just making a spot start Wednesday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It sounds like Cincinnati is moving back to a six-man rotation, with Stephenson taking over for Tyler Mahle, who was recently demoted to Triple-A Louisville. Stephenson will be making his first appearance of the season with the major-league team Wednesday, starting opposite Jacob deGrom. A former top prospect, Stephenson has failed to come close to living up to the hype so far, but his recent run with Louisville (68:22 K:BB in his last 56 innings) offers a glimmer of hope that he may still make it as a back-end starter.
More News
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Called up for Wednesday's start•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Will start Wednesday•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: On impressive run at Triple-A•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Optioned to minors•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: More struggles Monday night•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Regresses in Wednesday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...