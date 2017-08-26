Stephenson (2-4) notched the win Friday over the Pirates, allowing two runs on seven hits and four walks through 5.2 innings while striking out 11.

The Ks were a career high for the right-hander, who has put together a 1.96 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 through four starts in August. Stephenson's control remains a work in progress, but his recent form offers some hope that he might yet develop into a reliable starter for Cincinnati rather than be relegated to the bullpen in the long run. He'll try to keep things rolling Thursday at home against the Mets.