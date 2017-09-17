Reds' Robert Stephenson: Fans eight in win over Pirates
Stephenson (5-5) pitched six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts while earning Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.
Stephenson entered with an impressive 3.51 ERA and 11.6 K/9 through his previous five starts, so this was another strong outing from the surging righty. Don't be fooled by his year-long 5.01 ERA and 1.64 WHIP: Stephenson is a player on the rise. Unfortunately, a home start against the Red Sox and a road game against the Cubs are his projected matchups to finish the season. Stephenson is likely best viewed as a risky option for both starts.
