Stephenson allowed two runs (one earned) on four his and two walks through five innings during Friday's loss to the Cubs. He didn't factor into the decision.

Stephenson entered the contest with a 2.87 ERA and 10.8 K/9 through his previous seven starts, so while he failed to strike out a batter and didn't take the win Friday, this was another solid showing. His strong finish was an encouraging development down the stretch for the Reds, and the 24-year-old righty projects to receive some positive fantasy ink leading into the 2018 season.