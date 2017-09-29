Reds' Robert Stephenson: Fires another strong outing Friday
Stephenson allowed two runs (one earned) on four his and two walks through five innings during Friday's loss to the Cubs. He didn't factor into the decision.
Stephenson entered the contest with a 2.87 ERA and 10.8 K/9 through his previous seven starts, so while he failed to strike out a batter and didn't take the win Friday, this was another solid showing. His strong finish was an encouraging development down the stretch for the Reds, and the 24-year-old righty projects to receive some positive fantasy ink leading into the 2018 season.
More News
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Fans eight in win over Pirates•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Wins again despite five walks•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Beats Mets for third straight win•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Fans career-high 11 in Friday's win•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...