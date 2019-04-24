Stephenson struck out both batters he faced Tuesday night and got the win when the Reds rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Braves.

Stephenson continues to impress. His ERA is down to 1.50 and his WHIP down to 0.67, and he has 18 strikeouts against just two walks in 12 innings so far. His velocity and his command have both improved, and his slider in particular has become a huge plus pitch.