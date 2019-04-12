Reds' Robert Stephenson: Gets win Thursday
Stephenson pitched a scoreless inning in relief of the injured Sonny Gray on Thursday and got the win.
Pitching in relief has suited Stephenson well so far in this young season. He has allowed one run over 6.1 innings, striking out eight batters while giving up three hits and a walk. The competition level picks up for Reds pitchers soon, with them embarking on a West Coast road swing.
