Reds' Robert Stephenson: Hit hard in return to majors
Stephenson (0-3) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters through 5.1 innings during Saturday's loss to Miami.
Stephenson had pitched out of the bullpen in each of his first 13 appearances for the Reds this season, but was demoted May 30 and stretched out to start. With a 8.10 ERA and 1.97 WHIP for the year (mostly in relief), Stephenson's currently off the fantasy radar. While he still owns some long-term upside, there's no guarantee Stephenson even sticks in the rotation for another start.
More News
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Recalled ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Will start Saturday•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Option to start Saturday•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Strong Triple-A outing•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Sent back to minors•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Return to starting still possible•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...