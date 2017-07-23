Stephenson (0-3) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters through 5.1 innings during Saturday's loss to Miami.

Stephenson had pitched out of the bullpen in each of his first 13 appearances for the Reds this season, but was demoted May 30 and stretched out to start. With a 8.10 ERA and 1.97 WHIP for the year (mostly in relief), Stephenson's currently off the fantasy radar. While he still owns some long-term upside, there's no guarantee Stephenson even sticks in the rotation for another start.