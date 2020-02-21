Stephenson spent a good part of his offseason working on improving against opposing baserunners, who were six of seven in stolen base attempts against him, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After struggling to gain a foothold in the majors, Stephenson took a major step forward in the bullpen in 2019 and can now afford to refine certain weaknesses, like his ability to hold runners. He'll likely be deployed in a higher-leveraged role than he was last season.