Reds' Robert Stephenson: Lands on injured list
Stephenson was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a cervical strain.
Stephenson apparently sustained the injury Tuesday when he allowed two runs over 1.2 innings versus the Pirates. The move is retroactive to Wednesday so the 26-year-old will be eligible to return June 8, though the severity of the injury remains unclear.
