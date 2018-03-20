Reds' Robert Stephenson: More struggles Monday night
Stephenson allowed two runs over 3.2 innings against the Cubs on Monday night, but as the Dayton Daily News's Hal McCoy reports, he was very lucky to escape with two runs allowed in the first two innings. The Cubs lined into two double plays in the first two innings and ran into another out in that span. Stephenson allowed five hits, two walks, committed a balk and threw a wild pitch.
Making matters worse, Stephenson had to abandon his fastball in the third inning, throwing only sliders and change-ups. Stephenson opened spring training with a decent chance to win an open rotation spot, but he's appeared to drop behind at least Sal Romano and Tyler Mahle, and maybe also Amir Garrett.
