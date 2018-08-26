Reds' Robert Stephenson: Moves to bullpen
Stephenson will shift to the Reds' bullpen effective Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds move to a five-man rotation sees Stephenson and Sal Romano as the odd men out, as it appears Cody Reed will now get a look in the rotation. Stephenson logged only 10.2 innings across three starts, allowing nine runs and 14 hits with an awful 10:12 K:BB.
