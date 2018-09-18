Stephenson (shoulder) isn't with the Reds on their current road trip, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

As a result it's unlikely that Stephenson will be activated before the end of the season. "It's winding down. It's becoming less likely," Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman said. "If he were to get an inning or two in during that last series against Pittsburgh, that would be fine. He'd have to show he's absolutely 100 percent for us to warrant putting him out there for a couple of innings."

