Stephenson has gone 6-1 with a 1.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB over 43 innings in his last seven starts at Triple-A Louisville.

The low walk total may be the most notable aspect of that stat line, as Stephenson's wayward control has long been the biggest hurdle he has had to overcome in his development. A seven-start sample can't be taken as evidence that Stephenson has completely turned the corner, but the hot run might be enough for him to get another look with the Reds in the second half as a starter or multi-inning relief man.