Reds' Robert Stephenson: Pitching in 'B' game
Stephenson (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch Thursday in a "B" game versus the Indians, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
It's the first game action of any kind for Stephenson, who has eased along slowly this spring after reporting to camp with an inflamed right shoulder. The shoulder issue may have damaged Stephenson's chances of breaking camp with the big club, but if he experiences no setbacks Thursday and in any Cactus League appearances that might follow, he may not need much rehab time at Triple-A Louisville before joining the Cincinnati bullpen.
