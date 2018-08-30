Stephenson was put on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Monday due to shoulder tendinitis.

Since Stephenson hasn't pitched in the past few days, the club was able to backdate his placement on the DL, making him eligible to return Sept. 6. It's unclear how much time the right-hander will require in order to recover from this bout of tendinitis, so don't be surprised if he winds up spending a couple weeks on the shelf. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Austin Brice from the minors.

