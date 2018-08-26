Reds' Robert Stephenson: Reds going to five-man rotation
The Reds are moving back to a five-man rotation next week, even though they were unable to trade Matt Harvey, MLB.com's Matthew Martell reports.
The Reds haven't yet said who will be removed from the rotation, but Stephenson is among those at risk of losing a spot.
