Reds' Robert Stephenson: Regresses in Wednesday's start
Stephenson made it through only two innings in Wednesday's spring training start against the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks. He could not command his breaking pitches, MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince reports. He threw over 30 pitches in the first inning, going to three-ball counts on each of the first five hitters.
There are opportunities to be had in the Reds' rotation, but Stephenson has done very little to claim them. "It's a challenge, for sure," said Stephenson, who has a 9.00 ERA through eight innings. "I definitely want to go out there and prove that I belong in that rotation. And I feel that when I'm pitching the way I should, I definitely do. But the way I have lately, I'm not very happy with it."
