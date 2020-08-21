Stephenson (back) faced hitters at the Reds' alternate training site Wednesday and is nearing a return, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Stephenson was placed on the injured list July 28 with a back strain. His lone appearance came July 25 when he gave up two runs on in one-third of an inning against Detroit.
More News
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Placed on injured list•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Rough outing•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Throwing live batting practice•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Returns from sore wrist•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Holding opposing runners•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Sent home with illness•