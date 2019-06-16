Stephenson (neck) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Stephenson landed on the IL with the neck strain at the end of May and made two rehab appearances with Triple-A Louisville to clear the way for his activation. The 26-year-old has a 3.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB through 25 innings this season.

