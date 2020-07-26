Stephenson allowed a homer to Austin Romine and a subsequent single to JaCoby Jones on Saturday, with Jones later coming around to score in the Reds' loss to the Tigers.
Stephenson was one of three Reds relievers to allow a homer in the loss. He was behind schedule in summer camp due to a wrist issue and might not yet be up to speed.
