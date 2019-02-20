Stephenson (shoulder) is still behind his Reds teammates in workouts this spring but is getting closer, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I think he's real close to being back on a normal routine," manager David Bell said.

Stephenson has an uphill battle to make the Reds' Opening Day roster even without the injury, though that he lacks options works in his favor. He'll get stretched out as a starter even though he's not competing for the fifth starter's job.