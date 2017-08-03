Stephenson gave up only one run on two hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four but came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

The right-hander cruised through five innings with a 2-0 lead, but with a runner on second base and two outs in the sixth he got pulled in favor of Michael Lorenzon, who promptly allowed the inherited runner to score and then coughed up a second run as well to deny Stephenson his first big-league win of the year. It's still an encouraging outing for the 24-year-old, but with Scott Feldman (knee) potentially returning to the rotation next week, Stephenson may head back to the bullpen.