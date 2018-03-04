Stephenson struggled against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks over 1.2 innings, continuing to miss with his fastball, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "He just had a lot of misses and elevated fastballs," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He just really hasn't gotten into his groove yet. He'll bounce back, I'm sure. He's got good stuff, and he's a better pitch now than he was at this point last year."

While Price is expressing confidence that Stephenson will bounce back, he had similar struggles last season and is off to a slow start compared to Amir Garrett, Tyler Mahle and Sal Romano.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....