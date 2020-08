Stephenson gave up three runs in the ninth against the Cubs on Friday while retiring only one batter, forcing the Reds to turn to Raisel Iglesias to close out the game.

Stephenson had entered the game protecting a 6-2 lead, but three hits, two of them homers, later and the Reds were hanging on for dear life. This might prevent the Reds from having Iglesias available for more than a batter or two in Saturday's doubleheader.