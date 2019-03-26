Stephenson allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over two innings Monday against the Braves, Ben Weinrib of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson is battling for the final two bullpen spots for the Reds along with Wandy Peralta and Matt Wisler. Manager David Bell said before the game that Monday's outing wouldn't be the sole determinant of who gets the spots. "I don't think that's the best way to make a decision," Bell said before the game. "That being said, it has come down to the last day, and that's because we're trying to make the best decision we possibly can, and it's a difficult one. You never want to make a decision based on one day."