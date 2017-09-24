Stephenson (5-6) was charged with four runs (two earned) on five hits over six innings in a losing effort against the Red Sox on Saturday. He struck out four and issued two walks.

His own error led to one of the two unearned runs, and he benefitted somewhat from shadows on the field which made it tough on opposing hitters, but this was an encouraging outing nonetheless. The 24-year-old was able to limit the free passes, continuing a trend of improved control in recent starts. Stephenson has allowed five hits or fewer in each of his last five starts, with four of those coming at home. He lines up to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field in his final start of 2017.