Stephenson (wrist) hasn't appeared in a scrimmage yet, but threw live batting practice Sunday at the Reds' secondary training facility at Prasco Park, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Stephenson is expected to play a pivotal role in the Reds' bullpen after a breakout season in that capacity last year, though he might not be at full strength right away.
More News
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Returns from sore wrist•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Holding opposing runners•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Sent home with illness•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Bright spot in relief•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Returns from injured list•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: To begin rehab stint Tuesday•