Stephenson (shoulder) threw 11 of 15 pitches for strikes in a "B" game Friday against the Indians. Afterward manager David Bell called the outing a great sign, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson still has a long way to go to ramp up for the regular season. He's out of options, so if he's not ready to go he'll either have to go on the injured list or clear waivers before Opening Day.

