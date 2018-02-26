Reds' Robert Stephenson: To start Monday
Stephenson (neck) will start for the Reds in their Cactus League matchup against the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Stephenson was delayed for a few days at the start of camp after suffering a crick in his neck. The injury wasn't supposed to be serious and the issue appears to have gone away. Provided that there are no reports that the issue is lingering and affecting his performance, he should remain a favorite to grab a starting role this spring.
