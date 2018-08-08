Reds' Robert Stephenson: Walks five in return to majors
Stephenson (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out four over four innings in a loss to the Mets on Wednesday.
Stephenson failed to carry the momentum from his recent run with Triple-A Louisville into his first major-league start of 2018. While he got 12 swinging strikes on 76 pitches, Stephenson seemed reluctant to challenge hitters in the zone after falling behind, which he did regularly throughout the afternoon. The former top prospect now has a 5.5 BB/9 in 125.2 innings at the big-league level, but it sounds like he will get one last chance to show what he can do as a starter down the stretch with the Reds moving back to a six-man rotation. Stephenson lines up to face the Indians at home next week.
