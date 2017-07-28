Stephenson (0-4) allowed three runs on four hits and seven walks while striking out just two batters through just 4.1 innings during Thursday's loss to Miami.

This was just the second start of the year for Stephenson, and the 24-year-old righty showed poorly again Thursday. With a 7.86 ERA and 2.04 WHIP through 34.1 innings this season (mainly in relief), Stephenson is off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings. He does sport an encouraging 8.9 K/9, but those ratios are crippling. Additionally, Stephenson isn't a lock to remain in the rotation at this stage of the game.