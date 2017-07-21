Reds' Robert Stephenson: Will start Saturday
Stephenson will get the start Saturday against the Marlins.
Stephenson was officially tabbed as the starter after tossing six innings with Triple-A Louisville on Monday. The 24-year-old has made 13 appearances with the Reds this year, but Saturday will mark his first start since last season. Since being optioned by the club in late May, Stephenson has posted a 3.92 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP over the course of eight appearances (seven starts) at the Triple-A level. During eight starts with the big-league team in 2016, Stephenson allowed 25 runs in 37 innings of work with a 31:19 K:BB.
