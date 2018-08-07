Reds' Robert Stephenson: Will start Wednesday
Stephenson will get the start for the Reds on Wednesday against the Mets, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Stephenson has really pulled it together at Triple-A Louisville, posting a 2.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 135 strikeouts in 113 innings. He has walked 57 batters, but that walk rate generally has been lower lately. He takes the spot vacated by Tyler Mahle, but it's uncertain if he'll get more starts beyond that, as it gives the Reds six starters again.
More News
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: On impressive run at Triple-A•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Optioned to minors•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: More struggles Monday night•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Regresses in Wednesday's start•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Bounces back with good outing•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Struggles again Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart