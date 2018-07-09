Davis (hip) made a rehab start Friday with the Reds' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate, covering four scoreless innings and notching four strikeouts. He surrendered no hits and a walk in the outing.

Davis didn't face the stiffest competition, but the Reds had to be encouraged by the right-hander's first outing since undergoing hip surgery back in October. Due to his lengthy layoff, Davis will likely need the full 30 days of his rehab assignment to build up his arm again. Once the 25-year-old is activated from the 60-day disabled list, he'll likely be optioned to Triple-A Louisville and assume a rotation spot for the club.