Davis (hip) initiated a throwing program last week, but remains in line to miss the start of spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Davis made seven appearances (six starts) for the Reds in 2017, but with the Cincinnati rotation in otherwise sound health heading into the spring, it appears the right-hander will be forced to vie for a relief role once he fully recovers from October surgery on his right hip. The likelihood that Davis will be behind the rest of his competitors throughout the spring makes it more likely than not that he opens the upcoming season in the minors.