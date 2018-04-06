Reds' Rookie Davis: Could miss first half
Davis (hip) could be out until the All-Star break, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.
He underwent hip surgery in October, and Mayo estimates that Davis won't be ready to return to the big-league mound until midseason. The Reds are optimistic that once he's back and the issue is resolved he will return to form, but even Davis at his best is a player with minimal mixed league appeal.
