Davis (hip) could be out until the All-Star break, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.

He underwent hip surgery in October, and Mayo estimates that Davis won't be ready to return to the big-league mound until midseason. The Reds are optimistic that once he's back and the issue is resolved he will return to form, but even Davis at his best is a player with minimal mixed league appeal.

