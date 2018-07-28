Contrary to a previous report, Davis (hip) was returned from his rehab assignment Saturday due to right arm discomfort.

He has been on the disabled list all season with a hip injury, but now it sounds like he has suffered an arm injury, making it seem unlikely that he gets into a big-league game this season. He logged a 5.59 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB in 19.1 innings across four starts at three different minor-league levels, the highest of which was Double-A.