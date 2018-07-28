Reds' Rookie Davis: Dealing with right arm discomfort
Contrary to a previous report, Davis (hip) was returned from his rehab assignment Saturday due to right arm discomfort.
He has been on the disabled list all season with a hip injury, but now it sounds like he has suffered an arm injury, making it seem unlikely that he gets into a big-league game this season. He logged a 5.59 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB in 19.1 innings across four starts at three different minor-league levels, the highest of which was Double-A.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?