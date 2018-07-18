Davis (hip) made the second appearance of his rehab assignment at High-A Daytona on Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and a walk over five innings in the club's 5-1 loss to Clearwater. He struck out three in the outing.

Davis tossed 62 pitches in the start, throwing 48 for strikes. Considering he has been on the shelf throughout 2018 while recovering from offseason right hip surgery, Davis will likely require at least two more outings in the minors before the Reds activate him from the 60-day disabled list. Davis, who made seven appearances (six starts) for the Reds in 2017, is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Louisville or Double-A Pensacola once activated.