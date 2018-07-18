Reds' Rookie Davis: Moves rehab to High-A
Davis (hip) made the second appearance of his rehab assignment at High-A Daytona on Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and a walk over five innings in the club's 5-1 loss to Clearwater. He struck out three in the outing.
Davis tossed 62 pitches in the start, throwing 48 for strikes. Considering he has been on the shelf throughout 2018 while recovering from offseason right hip surgery, Davis will likely require at least two more outings in the minors before the Reds activate him from the 60-day disabled list. Davis, who made seven appearances (six starts) for the Reds in 2017, is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Louisville or Double-A Pensacola once activated.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start