Reds' Rookie Davis: Placed on 60-day disabled list
Davis (hip) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Friday.
Davis was moved in order to open up a roster spot for Jairo Labourt, who was claimed off waivers from the Tigers. Davis underwent hip surgery back in October and has yet to return to game action this spring.
