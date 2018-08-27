Davis (arm) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Davis hasn't pitched at the big-league level all season, first with a hip problem and then with an arm issue. He now appears unlikely to do so this season, as he's off the 40-man roster and therefore unlikely to be a September call-up. He certainly hasn't been pitching like a big leaguer during his rehab assignment, as he's recorded an ugly 6.49 ERA in 26.1 innings split between Double-A Pensacola, High-A Dayton and the Reds' AZL affiliate.